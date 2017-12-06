Rudolph the Racist Reindeer (Opinion)
Rudolph the Racist Reindeer? Have you heard the latest argument against a cultural icon?
ccording to the hostile critics the story is racist and there are bullies
One of the most popular children’s songs leading up to Christmas is being denounced, along with the popular TV special featuring the 9th reindeer. According to the hostile critics the story is racist and there are bullies. Rudolph’s TV dad being among them.
What an odd twist to such a happy and uplifting song. Several years ago I heard a guest on a public radio show actually praise Rudolph. Why? Because he has what others see as a disability and then when a crisis arises the red-nosed reindeer is suddenly praised for a special ability. It’s a song of redemption but now some killjoys can’t stand the tune and demand nobody else enjoy the tune and show.