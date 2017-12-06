Rudolph the Racist Reindeer (Opinion)

Rudolph the Racist Reindeer? Have you heard the latest argument against a cultural icon?

One of the most popular children’s songs leading up to Christmas is being denounced , along with the popular TV special featuring the 9 th reindeer. According to the hostile critics the story is racist and there are bullies. Rudolph’s TV dad being among them.

What an odd twist to such a happy and uplifting song. Several years ago I heard a guest on a public radio show actually praise Rudolph. Why? Because he has what others see as a disability and then when a crisis arises the red-nosed reindeer is suddenly praised for a special ability. It’s a song of redemption but now some killjoys can’t stand the tune and demand nobody else enjoy the tune and show.