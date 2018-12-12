Rupert Ice Skating Rink Now Open; Holiday Hours Announced

An ice skating rink in the Rupert square has opened for the winter season. Plans were announced back in September about the installation of the resin-based surface that is now open to the public.

Southern Idaho Tourism shared an updated post this morning that shows photos of the new rink, complete with laser lights. The admission cost includes skate rentals, and the rink is open everyday this week.

After December 16, the rink will operate six days a week, with Sundays being the lone day it will be closed. The cost is $5 per person. For hours of operation, click here .