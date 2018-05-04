Rupert Man Dies After Being Hit by Train

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – A Rupert man died Friday morning, authorities say, after he failed to yield to a train in Minidoka County.

Ismael Galaviz Vicgtorio, 30, was driving a pickup southbound on 800 E. Road when he failed to yield to a train at the intersection of North Idaho Highway 24, according to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office. Vicgtorio died at the scene because of his injuries.