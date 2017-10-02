Rupert Police Are Hiring an Entry-Level Officer
If you've ever given even the slightest thought to becoming a police officer, here's your chance. The Rupert police are hiring an entry-level officer according to a recent Facebook post.
This was first shared by the Rupert Police Department, then later shared by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office. According to the graphic shared, here are some of the minimum requirements for consideration:
- Must be at least 21
- Must have high school diploma or G.E.D.
- Valid driver's license
- Must be able to pass a physical test and background check
The benefits include paid full family insurance for full-time officers and retirement.
Applications are being taken now through October 30, 2017 at 5pm. If you're interested, you need to contact Chief James Wardle by email at james.wardle@rupert.id.us or by calling 208-434-2330.