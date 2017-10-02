If you've ever given even the slightest thought to becoming a police officer, here's your chance. The Rupert police are hiring an entry-level officer according to a recent Facebook post.

This was first shared by the Rupert Police Department , then later shared by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office . According to the graphic shared , here are some of the minimum requirements for consideration:

Must be at least 21

Must have high school diploma or G.E.D.

Valid driver's license

Must be able to pass a physical test and background check

The benefits include paid full family insurance for full-time officers and retirement.

Applications are being taken now through October 30, 2017 at 5pm. If you're interested, you need to contact Chief James Wardle by email at james.wardle@rupert.id.us or by calling 208-434-2330.