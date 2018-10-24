Rupert Police Plans Seminar for Citizens

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – Law officers in Rupert will teach citizens how to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter.

The seminar is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Rupert Police Department.

“Officer James Bonzo will provide useful information on recent trends and pre-attack behaviors,” according to a social media post by the police department. “The seminar is open to area schools, businesses and religious organizations.”

The post explains that private and public organizations also are invited to attend. To register, call 208-434-2330 by Nov. 9.