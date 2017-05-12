Russ Fulcher on KLIX

Courtesy, Russ Fulcher campaign.

Russ Fulcher could be described as a populist candidate.

30 percent of the vote next May will likely propel one of the four over-the-top

He narrowly lost a primary for Governor in Idaho 3 years ago.  With Governor “Butch” Otter retiring, Mr. Fulcher was early announcing he’s a candidate for the job in 2018.  He’s one of 4 Republicans with any serious chance of winning the primary and offers 30 percent of the vote next May will likely propel one of the four over-the-top.  Considering the shallow bench presented by Democrats, the GOP Primary could be considered the real Election Day.  You can hear our conversation below!

Filed Under: bill colley, brad little, C.L. "Butch" Otter, Grocery Tax, idaho, Magic Valley, Raul Labrador, Russ Fulcher, Tommy Ahlquist, Twin Falls
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Economy, Elections, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top