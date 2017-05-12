Russ Fulcher on KLIX

He narrowly lost a primary for Governor in Idaho 3 years ago. With Governor “Butch” Otter retiring, Mr. Fulcher was early announcing he’s a candidate for the job in 2018. He’s one of 4 Republicans with any serious chance of winning the primary and offers 30 percent of the vote next May will likely propel one of the four over-the-top. Considering the shallow bench presented by Democrats, the GOP Primary could be considered the real Election Day. You can hear our conversation below!