Russia Hacked the Cowboys

They both callously throw bombs in a helter-skelter fashion. Down at “Jerry World” in Texas, every Cowboys fan knows Russian hacking allowed Rodgers last big pass before the winning field goal. The Dallas defensive backs had earlier in the contest gotten away with practically ripping the jerseys off Green Bay receivers. The liberal referees pretended they didn’t see the violations, but clearly late in the fourth quarter Russian propaganda interfered with sideline instructions and the Cowboys were discombobulated. Now, we can all say the Packers victory is illegitimate and if Rodgers pulls off two more victories, it’ll be time for a Congressional probe.