Russian Rock Band Scorns Trump During Weekend Show In Boise

A Russian rock group known for their contumacy and anti-oppressive motif set their sites on President Donald Trump Sunday during a performance at a Boise music festival.

Pussy Riot, who drew worldwide attention in 2012 after several band members were jailed following a church performance in Russian that included messages of rancor for President Vladimir Putin, incorporated messages of a critical nature aimed at President Donald into their set at the annual Treefort Music Festival this past weekend in Boise.

The band used politically-driven visual aids, and performed songs like "Make America Great Again," a 2016 single that scorns Trump for his stance on deportation and his sexist behavior towards women. The majority of those in attendance cheered and danced during the band's set, according to a story by Billboard.com.