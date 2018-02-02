RV Maker to Break Ground on New Twin Falls Factory

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Recreational vehicle maker Jayco, Inc. will break ground for its newest factory in Twin Falls next week. Jayco, which is part of Thor Industries, Inc., will begin construction of a 235,000 square foot factory next to the existing building just off of Hankins Road in southeast Twin Falls. The company says it plans to hire roughly 300 people to fill jobs for the new facility. The company says it is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho's Workforce Training Program to find employees. Jayco, Inc. has been building recreation trailers for the United States and Canadian market in Idaho for 12 years.