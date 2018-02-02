RV Maker to Break Ground on New Twin Falls Factory
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Recreational vehicle maker Jayco, Inc. will break ground for its newest factory in Twin Falls next week. Jayco, which is part of Thor Industries, Inc., will begin construction of a 235,000 square foot factory next to the existing building just off of Hankins Road in southeast Twin Falls. The company says it plans to hire roughly 300 people to fill jobs for the new facility. The company says it is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho's Workforce Training Program to find employees. Jayco, Inc. has been building recreation trailers for the United States and Canadian market in Idaho for 12 years.
“Our decision to expand our Twin Falls location was solidified due to the support from our partners at the Idaho Department of Commerce, City of Twin Falls and the Twin Falls County Commissioners,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Operating Officer for Jayco, Inc., in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to break ground on an exciting new chapter that will help us continue to support our customer base in Idaho, surrounding states and Canada.”