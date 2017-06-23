Safety at Idaho Gun Ranges

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

When target shooting eye and ear protection is a must.

One of the subjects covered today on Top Stories weekly firearms safety update.  You can hear Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense and Forrest Andersen from Washington Street Pawn in the video below.

We also talked about a growing congressional movement for national reciprocity when it comes to carrying firearms.  The idea is gaining traction after last week’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

