Salmon Riverfest Ready to Blast Off in June

If you love rivers and don't mind a bit of a drive to Salmon, Idaho, June will be a great month for you. The schedule for Riverfest 2017 has been released and it looks like a ton of fun.

Riverfest 2017 will happen June 2 through June 4 and it appears to kick off with a film night according to a post on the official event Facebook page .

If you've never been there, Salmon is a solid 4 hour drive from the Magic Valley.

For a complete rundown of what's gonna be happening that first weekend in June, check out the Salmon, Idaho website or the Riverfest 2017 Facebook page .