Salt Lake City’s Blast From the Past

I’ve been offering some ideas on short trips for people looking to control their spending on gas.

He would load us into the old Polara wagon and off we’d go, sometimes for thousands of miles

My Dad’s idea of vacation involved a lot of driving (we didn’t fly). He would load us into the old Polara wagon and off we’d go, sometimes for thousands of miles. The old man really didn’t have a plan. Vacation just took us wherever he turned. We were in Kentucky once and saw a brochure in a store for Mammoth Cave. We ended up there a few hours later.

Gas was cheap in those days, or so it seemed. Dad only made 10-12,000 dollars a year but a gallon of petrol was 38 cents.

We’ve seen a big increase in gas cost the last two months. Shorter trips may be in order.