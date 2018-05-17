Salt Lake City’s Blast From the Past
I’ve been offering some ideas on short trips for people looking to control their spending on gas.
He would load us into the old Polara wagon and off we’d go, sometimes for thousands of miles
My Dad’s idea of vacation involved a lot of driving (we didn’t fly). He would load us into the old Polara wagon and off we’d go, sometimes for thousands of miles. The old man really didn’t have a plan. Vacation just took us wherever he turned. We were in Kentucky once and saw a brochure in a store for Mammoth Cave. We ended up there a few hours later.
Gas was cheap in those days, or so it seemed. Dad only made 10-12,000 dollars a year but a gallon of petrol was 38 cents.
We’ve seen a big increase in gas cost the last two months. Shorter trips may be in order.
I recommend Heritage Park in Salt Lake City for an all day visit. There are animals for the kids. Adults and whole families can also marvel at the way our forefathers and mothers lived. In an age when gas meant only a tummy disturbance!