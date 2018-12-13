Santa Will Be Reading Stories To Kids At Free Magic Valley Event

As many of you are already aware, Santa Clause has been appearing at the Magic Valley for photo ops for the past couple of weeks. Now, area kids will get the opportunity to attend a special story time event with the big guy just days before he begins worldwide gift giving.

The Twin Falls Public Library is holding the gathering on Saturday, December 22 . Santa will pay the library a visit for about a half an hour as part of a movie and craft making event, according to details shared on the library's website.

The event starts at 10:30 AM and is free to the public.