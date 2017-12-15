Santa’s Reindeer Cam Is Live Again For 2017

If you just can't wait for Santa and his reindeer to come on Christmas, you aren't alone!

Maybe this live video feed of Santa's reindeer can hold you over for a bit as you watch Santa and the reindeer get ready for Christmas flight.

Here's the schedule for Santa's visits to his reindeer

Monday: 6pm

Tuesday: 11am and 6pm

Wednesday: 6pm

Thursday: 6pm

Friday: 11am and 6pm

Saturday: 6pm

6pm 11am and 6pm 6pm 6pm 11am and 6pm 6pm Note: All times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

There are also a few new additions to the Reindeer Cam this year.

There is now an app you can download to watch the video stream and get updates when Santa shows up.

There is a parents section with info on how to get your child on the Nice List ticker and a page for kids to learn how to behave and get on the Nice List.

Bonus Videos if you have kids who need to see Santa now.