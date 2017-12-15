Santa’s Reindeer Cam Is Live Again For 2017
If you just can't wait for Santa and his reindeer to come on Christmas, you aren't alone!
Maybe this live video feed of Santa's reindeer can hold you over for a bit as you watch Santa and the reindeer get ready for Christmas flight.
Here's the schedule for Santa's visits to his reindeer
- Monday: 6pm
Tuesday: 11am and 6pm
Wednesday: 6pm
Thursday: 6pm
Friday: 11am and 6pm
Saturday: 6pm
- Note: All times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time
There are also a few new additions to the Reindeer Cam this year.
There is now an app you can download to watch the video stream and get updates when Santa shows up.
There is a parents section with info on how to get your child on the Nice List ticker and a page for kids to learn how to behave and get on the Nice List.
Bonus Videos if you have kids who need to see Santa now.