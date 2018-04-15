Saturday’s Gun Rights Rally in Idaho

Idaho Second Amendment Rally

I suppose a gun-rights rally in Idaho is redundant. It’s not like there are nearly enough liberals to forcibly disarm anyone but, still. Lefty will argue Saturday’s turnout at the State Capitol was small.

Eric Parker told me last week he had been asked by some folks at the national level to put together an effort, so I would say the turnout was impressive for a late entry. There was also a major multi-state trap shooting tournament at the same time in Twin Falls, which I passed leaving for Boise (and I can tell you, there were a lot of people trap shooting).

Russ Fulcher, a candidate for the First Congressional District, expressed there was hesitancy among some Republican politicians to attend the Boise rally. As if being seen there was somehow a black mark in a state where people are practically born with guns. Many standard GOP candidates do the service club circuit even as membership in those clubs declines. Maybe it explains why so many have fallen in primaries like tumbling dominos. The ground is shifting under their feet and they haven’t felt the tremors.

Raul Labrador had planned to keynote the event but couldn’t square it with a prior debate commitment.

Janice McGeachin, a candidate for Lt. Governor, was packing while delivering remarks. As you can see from the photo gallery she wasn’t alone. Lefty would be shocked if I said the crowd was extremely polite. As I was taking pictures I was constantly squeezing through the crowd. Everybody was very nice as I kept getting in the way.

I did notice some attendees were ticketed for parking in some empty nearby lots. It makes me wonder if the same citations are issued when liberals descend on Boise for rallies. Overall, media coverage appeared to be scant. And I didn’t encounter any curious liberals looking for a dialogue.