Sawtooth Forest Office Set to Move to New Building in Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Magic Valley Forest Service offices will be relocating during the weekend to a brand new location after more than 30 years in Twin Falls. The Sawtooth National Forest announced the supervisor's office will begin moving offices from Twin Falls to Jerome beginning April 6. The SNF consolidated several offices nearly 32 years ago to the Twin Falls building on Kimberly road. Now, according to the SNF, because of a reduction of staff in the last several years, the need for such a large building was not needed. The new building is located in the Crossroads Pointe Office Complex a little more than a mile north of the Interstate 84 and Highway 93 interchange in Jerome County. All employees should be relocated to the new location by April 9. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for the new building for May 15. The SNF manages 2,071,499 acres of land and includes the Minidoka Ranger District, Fairfield Ranger District, Ketchum Ranger District and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The new number will be 208-423-7500, and address: 370 American Avenue in Jerome Idaho.

