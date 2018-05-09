Sawtooth Wood Permits Cost a Little Less This Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idahoans will find the price for a cord of wood will cost a little less this season. The Sawtooth National Forest announced the prices for personal fuelwood permits are now $6.25 per cord, but there is a new minimum of 4-cord and maximum of 10-cord per household. According to the SNF, the reason is to reflect national prices and help reduce the fuel load in the Sawtooth Forest; woodcutting is limited to dead trees. The permits will go on sale beginning May 15 and says they will no longer sell permits for 2-cords only. Permits are available at the new Sawtooth National Forest Headquarters at 370 American Ave., Jerome, Idaho