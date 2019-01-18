Scam! Caller Claims To Be Twin Falls Police Chief

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you get a call from someone claiming to be the chief of police for the city of Twin Falls asking for money, hang up, its a scam.

The Twin Falls Police Department has issued a warning that people have gotten calls from someone using Chief Craig Kingsbury's with a number that matches the dispatch center, 208-735-4357. Police say no city employee would ever call a person and demand money in the form of fines to be mailed or wired.

If this has happened to you, police say to ask for an officer in person. If you have any questions, call police at 208-735-7200.