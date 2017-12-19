School Bus and Van Crash Near New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX) A van and school bus collided near New Plymouth on Monday afternoon sending both drivers to the hospital. Idaho State Police say the two vehicles crashed just before 4 p.m. on State Highway 52. 63-year-old John Fisher, of New Plymouth, was driving the school bus east while 58-year-old Margurite Lyons, of Ontario, OR, was headed west in a newer Ram van when the two vehicles crashed. ISP says the bus ended up in a creek and the van just off the road. ISP did not indicate how many students may have been on the bus, but none were injured. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.