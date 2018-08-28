School Zone Enforcement Times Released By Twin Falls Police

Greg Jannetta

In an effort to remind motorists that school is officially back in session, the Twin Falls Police Department today released the times and locations where school zone speeds will be enforced.

Times for Sawtooth Elementary, Twin Falls High School, Oregon Trail Elementary, O'leary Junior High School, and five other locations in Twin Falls County, have been made available on the department's Facebook page . Mobile sign information is not available.

Remember to reduce speed to 20 miles per hour in school zones with flashing lights. Information on Idaho traffic fines can be obtained by clicking here .