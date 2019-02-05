Schools In Camas And Fairfield Close Due To illness

It has been a crazy cold and flu season for Idaho. So crazy in fact, for the third time this year a school district will be closing due to student and teacher illness.

Tomorrow and Thursday, February 6th and 7th, Camas County and Fairfield will be cancelling all classes. Officials reported that roughly 50 percent of their students and staff are ill and can't come to school. Therefore, they will cancel classes and hope to get people well.

We aren't sure if they will be going in to disinfect the schools, but we do know that they do not have enough staff or students well enough to make attendance and potential spread of illness worth it.

Hey, for those who aren't sick, we hope you enjoy your few days off. Lets hope you don't get sick while you aren't at school. For those of you who are, we hope you get better soon.