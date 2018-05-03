Score Free Tickets To The Magic Valley Speedway For Saturday

On Friday, May 4, 98.3 "The Snake" will be broadcasting live in Twin Falls, and giving away free tickets to the Magic Valley Speedway for a Cinco De Mayo event.

If you pass by Franklin Building Supply, at 1390 Highland Avenue East, between the hours of 11 AM - 1 PM on Friday, stop by our booth for a chance to pocket free tickets. The speedway is hosting a Cinco de Mayo ( May 5) showcase of super stock cars, streets, hornets, stingers, dogs and super sixes, according to the speedway's event page.