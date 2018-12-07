Scrape Your Windows In Southern Idaho This Winter Or Pay The Fine

FYI - the ticket for driving with restricted views from ice and frost is $90! I found out the hard way this week that if you don't fully scrape your windows while driving you can get pulled over and ticketed . We are all in a hurry, all the time, but driving with limited visibility isn't a good idea. It's winter in Southern Idaho and soon there are going to be more days of snow and frosted windows than not.

Every morning, you should assume you'll need to scrape the windows and give yourself the extra time to make sure you have full visibility. Whether that means scraping the windows or sitting in your car while it heats up enough to defrost - do it. Just don't leave your vehicle running unattended because that is also illegal. ..and your car may get stolen.