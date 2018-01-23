Scratch Ticket Helps Glenns Ferry Man Begin New Year

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) A Glenns Ferry man has a little extra cash in his pocket to start 2018. The Idaho Lottery Says Kevin Gonzalez is considered the largest lottery winner from Glenns Ferry after winning a $200,000 scratch off game called A Wreath of Franklins on Friday. Gonzalez says he stopped at the Price Less Mini Mart in Glenns Ferry and bought the ticket thinking no one ever wins big and was surprised when he scanned the ticket with the phone app. “I didn’t believe it. I thought it was a fake,” said Gonzalez in a prepared statement. “I checked it on my phone with the app and it said to contact the Lottery. We took it back to the store, and it said I needed to come to Boise to claim my winnings.” The store that sold the winning ticket also gets $20,000.