Search Continues for Idaho Fugitive
Some updates this morning on a couple of men who could pose a serious danger to the public.
If he’s still roaming the sagebrush he may be cold and hungry and desperate
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho State Police are still looking for Aaron T. Segelson. He crashed a car on Route 93 near Hollister on Tuesday and then ran away.
He’s a gang member, an escapee and known to use illegal drugs and he may be armed. His photograph appears on the Twin Falls County Sheriff Department Facebook page.
If he’s still roaming the sagebrush he may be cold and hungry and desperate. Call 9-1-1 if you see him.
In Twin Falls City the police are still looking for the man who tried robbing a gas station Monday night. He walked into Phillips 66 on Addison Avenue West and demanded money. The clerk said no and the man quickly left. A film and still pictures are available on the Twin Falls Police Department website. A former police officer shares the wanted guy may live in the area and be responsible for another recent robbery.