Search Continues for Idaho Fugitive

Some updates this morning on a couple of men who could pose a serious danger to the public.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho State Police are still looking for Aaron T. Segelson. He crashed a car on Route 93 near Hollister on Tuesday and then ran away.

He’s a gang member, an escapee and known to use illegal drugs and he may be armed. His photograph appears on the Twin Falls County Sheriff Department Facebook page.

If he’s still roaming the sagebrush he may be cold and hungry and desperate. Call 9-1-1 if you see him.