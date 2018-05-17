Search for BSU President Extended, Interim to be Appointed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The search for the next Boise State University president will continue after three candidates were interviewed for the position. The Idaho State Board of Education announced they were extending the search after talking with the finalist up for the job. The president of the board, Dr. Linda Clark said the decision was not a reflection of the three finalists. While the search continues an interim president will be appointed. Dr. Clark said in a prepared statement that the board was committed to finding an "outstanding leader" as the best fit for the university.