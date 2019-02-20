MURPHY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search for a missing man near Silver City was called off by the Owyhee County Sheriff as inclement weather moved into the mountain area.

In a statement the sheriff's office said the search has turned into recovery of 32-year-old Eric Michael Rose who had gone missing after walking for help when the vehicle he was in got stuck on Friday while trying to get to Silver City, south of Boise.

Francesa Watson and the couples one-year-old child stayed behind in the vehicle while Rose started walking to get help. The mother and baby were safely rescued. Rose was last seen near Cow Creek Road and Trout Creek Road in the remote area.

Multiple deputies and volunteers have been looking for the missing man on snowmobiles and on foot. The sheriff's office says the weather expected in the next few days forced the suspension of the search.

The search will continue when the weather improves. Out of concern for the safety of people wanting to search for Rose the sheriff's office asked people to check in with them and reminds the public access to the Silver City area is closed.