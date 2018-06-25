Searchers Find Missing Southwest Idaho Teen In Snake River

The body of a teenager who went missing after the boat he was in capsized last week has been found by Idaho police.

Adrian Monreal Rubio, 19, was reported missing June 20 by fellow boaters, according to idahostatesman.com. Rubio was with others on a stretch of the Snake River near the city of Homedale, when a storm caused the boat he was sailing in to sink. He was the only occupant that did not manage to exit the boat, and drowned at approximately 10:30 PM that night, according to reports.