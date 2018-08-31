Searching for Democrats at the Twin Falls County Fair

Democrats at the Twin Falls County Fair share something with the old Maytag repairman. A lonely existence. On the flip side it saves on campaign expenses. There's little demand for campaign buttons, printed literature and bumper stickers.

As for liberal locally elected State Representatives who could be spared to shake hands with the faithful there appear even fewer than registered party members. It's a short line to greet legislative Democrats from Twin Falls County.

I think the clowns wandering the fairgrounds get more attention. And probably more votes. And probably have more sense...

Although, we now have an endangered species exhibit!