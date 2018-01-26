Sears Optical In Twin Falls Is Accidentally Hiring

A co-worker of mine this morning came across a job website that was offering a six-figure salary in Twin Falls for part-time employment. If hired, the position offers flexible hours, store discounts, excellent benefits and an apology for the misunderstanding.

According to the post , the job pays in the ballpark of $100,000. Plenty of growth opportunities within the company are available too, for instance, the job description says the position is a great "practice opportunity for an independent Doctor of Optometry." The only downside is, you will be turned away immediately upon inquiry.

The job post, dated January 24, was accidental. So, if you applied for this position, just expect your exit interview the moment you walk in the door. Sears is still, sadly, closing in April.