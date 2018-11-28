Seasonal Road Closures Begin Saturday in Sawtooth National Forest
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Seasonal road closures begin Saturday in some areas of the Sawtooth National Forest.
The closures help protect wildlife habitat and road damage during the winter months, according to information from the Forest Service.
“It also helps to keep the public from going into areas that are snow covered and dangerous if their vehicle becomes stuck,” the news release reads.
Closure maps are available at Forest Service locations.