Seattle Seahawk Legend Cortez Kennedy Dead at 48

This is beyond sad for all of us that love the Seattle Seahawks. Cortez Kennedy has passed away at the age of 48.

TMZ and several other news outlets are reporting that Cortez died today, but there is no word on the cause of death. ESPN confirmed his passing and said he was in Orlando and alone when he died.

Cortez was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2012. Kennedy was also an 8-time Pro Bowler. He played for the Seahawks for his entire pro football career.

According to the TMZ report , there is nothing suspicious about his death. We'll update this story after new information is released.