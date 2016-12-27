‘Secret Lives of Stars’ Comes to Faulkner Planetarium

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you think the “Secret Lives of the Stars” is about the latest Hollywood gossip, think again. In Twin Falls it’s the latest full-dome show for the Faulkner Planetarium, narrated by Patrick Stewart.

Inga Nielsen/ThinkStock

Secret Lives of Stars reveals hidden aspects you may never have suspected, such as multiple star systems in gravitational embraces, stars so bloated that they shed layers of gas into the expanse of space, and stellar time bombs just waiting to go off at any time. The program will look into the stars visible from southern Idaho as well as those in the southern hemisphere.

Secret Lives of Stars will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays as well as at 2:30, 4:30, and 7 p.m. on Saturdays. The Faulkner Planetarium features Idaho’s largest dome, at 50 feet.

Located in the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls, the Faulkner has been serving the public for 21 years with high quality educational and entertaining programming in astronomy, meteorology, paleontology, history and other topics.

Admission prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children ages 2 through 17; children under age 2 are admitted free.

For more information and to watch a trailer for Secret Lives of Stars, visit the Herrett Center’s web page at http://herrett.csi.edu . Information can also be obtained by calling the center at (208) 732-6655.

Source: College of Southern Idaho