Secretary of Defence James Mattis Visits Tri-Cities Next Week

US Secretary of Defence James will be in Tri-Cities next week to speak at a Young Professionals social event.

The event is being held by the Washington Policy Center Young Professionals and tickets are available to members of this organization and will be hosted at the home of board member Kate Lampson August 2nd 2018.

Some background information on Mattis:

Secretary Mattis is a Pullman native and Central Washington University graduate. The Marine Corps Times calls him “the most revered Marine in a generation.” He was appointed Secretary of Defense by President Trump in 2016. Previously, he served as commander of CENTCOM, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010. While commander, he was responsible for military operations involving more than 200,000 U.S. soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Marines in Afghanistan, Iraq, and 18 other countries in the Middle East and south-central Asia. He commanded at multiple levels in his forty-two-year career as a Marine, including as a lieutenant colonel in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. On becoming a brigadier general, he commanded first the First Marine Expeditionary Brigade and then Task Force 58 during Operation Enduring Freedom in southern Afghanistan. As a major general, he commanded the First Marine Division during the initial attack and subsequent stability operations – including in Fallujah – during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

You'll probably bump into the Secretary of Defence at Spudnuts or at a number of his favorite eateries when he visits.