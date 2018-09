TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A stretch of the Canyon Rim Trail will close later this week for maintenance and repairs, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Trail access from Federation Point to the trailhead at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive will close Thursday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 7 for repairs and seal coating, the department said on Tuesday.

For additional information or questions, call 208-736-2265.