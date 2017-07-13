Security Lapse Exposes Millions of Verizon Customer Records

A security firm has discovered that millions of Verizon customer records have been exposed. It's not known to what extent Idaho customers have been affected.

ZDNet is reporting that Verizon customer data was being stored on an unprotected Amazon S3 server by an Israeli based tech company, and the customer data was easily accessed by anyone who could guess the web address.

Records were found to contain Verizon customer data that included names, cell numbers and account PINs.

Verizon's coverage map makes it one of the more popular carriers in rural areas like Idaho, but it's not known whether or not the security lapse exposed Idaho customers.

You can follow this story on ZDNet for all of the details.