Self-defense Class Planned in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho – A self-defense class will begin in early June in Jerome.

The four-week class, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho-Jerome Center, will teach basic self-defense skills.

“Every week techniques will be reviewed and new ones added so that by the fourth week participants will have a working knowledge of self-defense,” reads information from the college.

Among the topics covered are avoiding trouble, using pressure points and leverage, striking and blocking, escaping from holds and chokes, using personal items as weapons.