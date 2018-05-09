Self-defense Class Planned in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho – A self-defense class will begin in early June in Jerome.
The four-week class, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho-Jerome Center, will teach basic self-defense skills.
“Every week techniques will be reviewed and new ones added so that by the fourth week participants will have a working knowledge of self-defense,” reads information from the college.
Among the topics covered are avoiding trouble, using pressure points and leverage, striking and blocking, escaping from holds and chokes, using personal items as weapons.
The class, which costs $70, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon beginning June 2 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. For additional information, call the CSI Jerome Center at 208-324-5101.