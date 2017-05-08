Semi Rear Ends Pickup on I-84 Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) An Orofino man was flown to a Boise hospital after being rear-ended on Interstate 84 near Bliss on Sunday afternoon. Idaho State Police say at around 4:25, Jaydee Glandon, 65, was driving a 1970 Ford pickup west when a semi-truck, driven by Charles Chiodo, 73, of Texas, hit him from behind, forcing him off the interstate. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. Glandon was first taken to Gooding by ambulance and later flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The crash did not block or hinder traffic.

