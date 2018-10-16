Semi Rolls on Highway, Blocks Traffic for More Than 4 Hours

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX) – A semi hauling produce overturned on the highway early Tuesday morning, blocking three lanes of traffic for more than hours.

The non-injury rollover crash was reported a little after 5 a.m. near milepost 45 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in Meridian, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said 52-year-old Roger Silvey, of Apache Junction, Ariz., was driving eastbound in a Volvo semi when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the semi and trailer. Silvey was wearing a seat belt, according to police, and was not injured in the rollover.