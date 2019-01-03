Semi Smashes Into Broken Down Motorist on I-15

BLACK FOOT, Idaho (KLIX) A semi-truck slammed into an SUV that was broken down along Interstate 15 near Black Foot early this morning. According to Idaho State Police, Rylee Moss, age 21, of Pocatello was sent to Portneuf Medical Center after her Ford Explorer was hit by a semi headed south. Police say Moss's vehicle was broken down and partially in the left lane when the crash happened. Moss and the the truck driver, Michael Empey, age 34, of Pocatello, were wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for about an hour.