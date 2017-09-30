Semitrailer Hits Tractor Loaded with Hay in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were taken to the hospital after a semitrailer hit a farm tractor pulling a trailer full of hay Friday evening. The crash happened at 2450 East and 1300 South northeast of Gooding at a little after 6 p.m. when Jack M. Gray, age 65, of Gooding was driving a truck pulling two flatbed trailers when he hit the tractor pulling hay. Gray told Idaho State Police that the sun was in is eyes and didn't see the John Deere tractor driven by Tomas Huarilloclla Zapana, age 35, and also of Gooding. The impacted knocked the tractor over and sent both drivers to the hospital in Gooding. Neither one of them had been wearing a seat belt. ISP says the road was impassable for about four hours.