TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Senator Mike Crapo will tour the Gem State and hand out his Spirit of Freedom Award. Sen. Crapo created the award to recognize the contributions, service and sacrifice, and patriotism of Idaho veterans and volunteers. Crapo will present awards to a number of veterans in Shelley, Boise, Pocatello, and Lewiston starting today. Here is a list of veterans, provided by Sen. Crapo's Office, who will receive the Spirit of Freedom Award: