Senator Mike Crapo Says Trump Will Prevail On Border

Senator Mike Crapo believes President Trump will eventually prevail on border wall funding. Crapo joined Steve Millington and Bill Colley on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX.



The Senator tells us Democrats didn’t help themselves when proposing the Green New Deal.

The Idaho Senator pointed out a law in place the last 43 years gives Presidents wide latitude in emergency powers.

We also spoke about the sometimes toxic confirmation process for federal judges and nominees for the US Supreme Court.

Callers also had questions about the FISA Court, which signed off on the Russia investigation. Now the FISA process itself may come under investigation.