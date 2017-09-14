September Idaho Fish & Game Update

Idaho’s forests are going to be noisy in coming weeks.

The report of fire will be heard as hunting seasons get into full swing. Fishing is also looking great at the moment. Kelton Hatch from Idaho Fish and Game paid a visit to Top Story. He answered questions about new rules and regulations, hunting safety and trapping classes.

Fish and Game is an entirely self-sustaining agency. Licensing fees pay for its programs. He also reminded hunters and anglers to be mindful of private property and to report poachers. You can hear our conversation below: