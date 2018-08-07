Serve Idaho Receives $1M-plus Grant for AmeriCorps Programs
BOISE, Idaho – A grant of more than $1 million has been given to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
The grant for $1,164,578 was given by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to fund AmeriCorps programs during 2018 and 2019, according to a news release on Tuesday. In all, the money will support the service of 155 AmeriCorps across the state.
Serve Idaho, which encourages voluntary public service, is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor and is funded in part by the department and CNCS.
