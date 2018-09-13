BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Here’s your chance to nominate an outstanding volunteer.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is accepting nominations through October for its annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards .

The awards recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gem State, according to a news release, covering a variety of categories:

Individual

Student – 19 years old and younger

Veteran

Individual – 55 years old and older

Business

Nonprofit/Civic Organization

Teacher/Professor

According to the release:

To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2018. Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible. If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.

Nomination forms for each category can be found online , and will be accepted until Oct. 19.