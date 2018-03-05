Serve Idaho Invites Public to Comment on Strategic Plan

BOISE, Idaho – If you have some good ideas to share about service and volunteerism in the Gem State, Serve Idaho – the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism – would like to hear from you.

Serve Idaho, a division of the Idaho Department of Labor, is seeking public input for its three-year strategic plan via an online survey.

According to information from the Idaho Department of Labor, the plan outlines priorities for volunteerism and national service in Idaho over the next three years. Among other things, input from the public will help shape AmeriCorps funding decisions in the Gem State.