Services Available for Job Seekers Affected by Data Breach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re a job seeker who recently was affected by a data breach of America’s Job Link, there now is a toll-free number and credit monitoring service that you can use.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor:

A toll-free phone number has been set up for customers who have additional questions about the recent data breach involving America’s Job Link, a Kansas-based, multi-state system that operates the Idaho Department of Labor’s IdahoWorks job search engine. The number, 1-844-469-3939, will be answered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday-Friday. In addition, AJL has agreed to offer individuals whose accounts were compromised with one year of credit monitoring services.

About 170,000 of the Idaho Department of Labor’s 530,000 job-seeker accounts – active and historical – were compromised by a hacking incident of America’s Job Link on March 12-13.

“The privacy and protection of Idahoans’ data is of utmost importance,” Idaho Department of Labor Director Ken Edmunds said. “The department is working closely with AJL and advocating strongly for our customers.”