GRAND VIEW, Idaho (KLIX) Three adults and two babies were rescued Friday after their boat sank at C.J. Strike Reservoir. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, at a little after 8 p.m. crews were called out to the reservoir to report of several people stranded on the shore after being forced from their boat by a wind storm. With help from several agencies the sheriff's office says crews were able to locate the adults and infants, both under 18 months, on a rocky section on the shore. Deputies and the stranded adults provided aid to the two babies that were showing signs of hypothermia until they could be seen by an ambulance crew. The children did have the appropriate life jackets, according to the sheriff. The boat operator told the sheriff's office the group had been surprised by a strong wind storm that created large enough waves to swamp the boat. The sheriff's office says the right life jacket is many times the difference between a successful rescue and a tragedy.