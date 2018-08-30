Several Hunts Open in Idaho, More in September

Thursday kicks off several archery hunts in Idaho, and other hunts will open soon.

Archery seasons for deer and elk, general hunts for bear, mountain lion and wolves, as well as seasons for some upland game birds and animals start today, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, with more seasons opening in September.

You can learn more about the different seasons here .

As hunters go afield, Fish and Game reminds them about new trespassing laws , though according to Enforcement Bureau Chief Greg Wooten, while laws have changed, the principles behind them remain the same.

“Trespass laws have changed, but the core philosophies have not,” he said. “It’s still the sportsman’s responsibility to know when they’re on private property and obtain permission to be there.”